Kamara returned to practice Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints' top running back -- who is looking for a new deal -- didn't participate in the team's last three practice sessions, but as expected, he returned to the field Wednesday. Meanwhile, ESPN's Mike Triplett notes that following a "rift in the negotiations," the two sides "are not that far apart" on a long-term contract extension for Kamara. While it was previously assumed that Kamara's absences were tied to his contract situation, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler adds that the 2017 third-rounder has been receiving treatment for a minor back issue of late. Though a trade still can't be entirely ruled out, things seemed to have settled down to the point that it appears probable that Kamara will be on the field for the Saints in their regular-season opener.