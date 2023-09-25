Kamara was officially reinstated from his suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With Kamara having completed his three-game suspension to start the season, the running back is now on track to join the Saints' backfield Sunday against the Buccaneers. With Jamaal Williams (hamstring) on IR and set to miss at least three more games, Kamara figures to immediately step into a key role in his looming return, with fellow RBs Tony Jones and Kendre Miller also candidates to log touches in Week 4.