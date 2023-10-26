Kamara (illness) was spotted on the field during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara missed the Saints' first Week 8 practice Wednesday after falling ill, but his presence on the field a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday in Indianapolis. The Saints' second injury report of the week will be released later Thursday and will reveal whether Kamara was a full or limited participant in his return to practice.