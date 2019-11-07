Play

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Back to full health

Kamara (knee/ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

Shortly after Kamara told Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune that he's "ready to play" Sunday against the Falcons, the Saints revealed he upgraded from limited participation Wednesday to all activity one day later. With his knee and ankle injuries in the rearview mirror, Kamara can turn his focus to an Atlanta defense that has allowed 128.9 yards from scrimmage per game and nine touchdowns to running backs in eight contests this season.

