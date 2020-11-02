Kamara carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards and caught nine of 13 targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Bears.

Without Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID) in the lineup once again, Kamara was the favorite option for Drew Brees, leading the Saints in receptions, receiving yards and targets in addition to being the team's leading rusher on the afternoon. As was the case last week, however, he was kept out of the end zone, with Jared Cook and Taysom Hill catching Brees' TD passes in this one. Kamara has amassed triple-digit scrimmage yards in six straight games, but he faces a tough challenge next week against a Buccaneers defense that held him to 67 combined yards -- albeit with two two touchdowns -- back in Week 1.