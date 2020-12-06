Kamara registered 88 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, adding two receptions for nine yards during Sunday's 21-16 win against Atlanta.

Kamara's passing-game upside has been severely depleted without Drew Brees (ribs) available at quarterback, as he's now been held under 10 receiving yards in three consecutive games with Taysom Hill as the starter. A 37-yard run in the second quarter helped spark Kamara's afternoon, while an 11-yard TD scamper at the 9:01 mark of the third quarter sealed a solid fantasy showing from the three-time Pro Bowler. Even with the score, Kamara's Week 13 fantasy output falls short of typical lofty heights. A Week 14 return for Brees seems possible, however, a welcomed announcement for those with investment in Kamara.