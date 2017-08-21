Saints' Alvin Kamara: Brings lightning to matchup against Bolts
Kamara rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on five carries and added a 22-yard catch in Sunday's preseason contest against the Chargers.
Kamara didn't take long to remind the crowd in Los Angeles why he was hyped coming into the draft, galloping for a 50-yard score in the game's opening minutes. The third-round pick is in an unenviable spot, sitting behind established veterans Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson, but if any coach knows how to mix and match running backs of differing skill sets, it's Sean Payton. Kamara might not be a huge factor early on the ground, but his receiving ability could yield to some big plays early.
