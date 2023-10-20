Kamara rushed 17 times for 62 yards and brought in 12 of 14 targets for 91 yards in the Saints' 31-24 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night. He also recorded a two-point conversion catch.

Kamara led the Saints in rushing and receiving yardage, with the latter total and his reception tally both serving as season highs. Kamara has eclipsed 60 rushing yards in each of his last three games and is seeing what is arguably the most robust game-to-game volume of his career on the ground, while his 35 receptions through four contests put him on pace to blow past the career-high 83 he recorded back in 2020. Kamara's backfield mate Jamaal Williams returned in Thursday's game from a stint on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue, but Kamara still notably outpaced him by 12 carries. The division of rushing work between the two will be something to monitor during the Saints' Week 8 road matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 29.