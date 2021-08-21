Kamara may play in Monday's preseason contest against the Jaguars, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints kept Kamara on the sideline in the team's first exhibition, but coach Sean Payton noted Friday that certain starters who didn't play in that game will suit up Monday. Kamara is the top name among those candidates, and if he does he'll be working behind and with Jameis Winston, who is getting the start at quarterback over Taysom Hill. Considering Kamara doesn't need much run, he likely won't play much more than New Orleans' first possession.