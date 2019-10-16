Saints' Alvin Kamara: Can't practice Wednesday

Kamara (ankle/knee) did not practice Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara suffered a knee injury Week 6 versus the Jaguars and came into the contest dealing with a high ankle issue, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The star running back has expressed some optimism that he'll be available Sunday against the Bears, but he'll almost certainly need to practice in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday for any chance of taking the field Week 7. In the event that Kamara is forced to miss any time, Latavius Murray would likely draw the start for New Orleans. The team also opted to sign Zach Zenner as a reserve option Wednesday.