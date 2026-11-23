Kamara rushed one time for one yard and caught a one-yard touchdown on two targets in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears.

The veteran running back played just eight of 72 offensive snaps, while both CJ Donaldson and Travis Etienne played 32 each with Audric Estime a healthy inactive. Kamara has touched the ball just seven times on 24 snaps over the past two weeks, but he's turned three of those touches into short touchdowns. This three-man backfield continues to be one to try and avoid when making fantasy lineup decisions. Kamara's proverbial gas tank is nearing empty, but the Saints continue to give him high-value touches near the goal line while refusing to play him outside of the red zone.