Kamara carried the ball 11 times for 54 yards and caught three of six targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-29 loss to Kansas City.

With Drew Brees back under center instead of Taysom Hill, the Saints' offensive scheme returned to normal, and Kamara hauled in his first receiving TD since Week 10 -- Brees' last appearance before injuring his ribs. No matter who's been at QB, Kamara has been productive, topping 90 combined yards in three straight games, and he's now reached 1,500 scrimmage yards on the season for the third time in his career. Kamara will look to keep rolling in Week 16's clash with a Vikings defense that just surrendered 162 yards and two touchdowns to David Montgomery.