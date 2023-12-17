Kamara rushed 16 times for 66 yards and caught all five of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Giants.

Kamara finished with the most carries, rushing yards and catches among players from either team, and only Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (63) had more receiving yards in this defensive battle. The versatile running back was leaned on heavily in the absence of wide receivers Chris Olave (ankle) and Michael Thomas (knee). Kamara's 21 touches marked his highest total since Week 8, and he eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards for the sixth time this season. His significant involvement as both a rusher and a pass catcher should give Kamara a high floor Thursday against the Rams.