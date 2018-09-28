Saints' Alvin Kamara: Cleared for Sunday despite limited practice
Kamara (knee) was a limited practice participant Friday but doesn't have any designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Giants, Joel Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
The Saints managed Kamara's workload during practice this week, having him sandwich two limited sessions around Thursday's full participation. He should be fine for another enormous workload after handling 16 carries and 15 receptions in a Week 3 overtime victory over the Falcons.
