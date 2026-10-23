Kamara (back) was limited at Friday's practice but does not have an injury designation for Week 7, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara did not get a full practice in all week, but it appears that was simply for management purposes, as he will not head into Week 7 with any sort of injury tag. He shared the backfield duties with Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson each of the last three weeks, and with Travis Etienne (hamstring) spending at least one more game on injured reserve, he figures to do the same Sunday in Paris.