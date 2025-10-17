Kamara (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Chicago, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara even progressed to full practice participation Friday, setting him up for this usual workload come Sunday, although Kendre Miller has gotten more involved in recent weeks for reasons seemingly unrelated to Kamara's health. The 30-year-old RB took 62 percent of snaps in last week's loss to New England, with 15 touches for 76 total yards.