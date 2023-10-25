Kamara didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

In a Saints offense that has yet to find its footing under quarterback Derek Carr, Kamara has been a constant in his four appearances to date, racking up 104 touches for 438 yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown. While Kamara is dealing with an illness at the moment, he at least has two more opportunities to practice this week to put him in line to play Sunday at Indianapolis. In any case, Kamara's status will be something to monitor as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his potential to play.