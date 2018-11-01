Kamara didn't practice Thursday due to an illness.

Kamara wasn't present at the open portion of the session, after which Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reported an illness was the reason for the running back's absence. Thursday's injury report confirms as much. Fortunately for Kamara, he fell ill midweek rather than close to gameday, which indicates the Saints may clear him well before Sunday's contest with the Rams.

