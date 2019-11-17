Saints' Alvin Kamara: Compiles 122 total yards in win
Kamara rushed 13 times for 75 yards and secured all 10 targets for 47 yards in the Saints' 34-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.
Kamara paced the Saints in receptions while checking in second to Michael Thomas in both receiving yardage and targets. The versatile back also out-carried backup Latavius Murray by a 13-10 margin, and game script likely led to the latter seeing as many totes as he did. Sunday marked Kamara's first game with double-digit rushing touches since Week 6, with the third-year back's two-game absence due to knee and ankle injuries factored in. Kamara will look to continue building his numbers in a Week 12 battle versus the Panthers.
