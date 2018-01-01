Kamara rushed nine times for 44 yards and a touchdown, brought in six of seven targets for 84 yards and netted 155 yards and a touchdown on four kickoff returns in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Buccaneers.

The explosive rookie was at it again in the regular-season finale, displaying his eye-popping all-around skill set in all three phases. Kamara got his afternoon started with a 106-yard touchdown on the kickoff following the Buccaneers' opening-possession touchdown, a nifty return in which he feigned taking a knee near the front of the end zone before bursting upfield and outrunning everyone to paydirt. He followed up with a seven-yard rushing score later in the period, his first touchdown on the ground since Week 13. Kamara also closed out the regular season by posting at least six receptions in each of the last three contests, and his diverse talents will undoubtedly be pivotal to the Saints enjoying a successful playoff run. He'll look to get the second season off to a strong start when New Orleans faces off with the Carolina Panthers -- a team that he racked up three touchdowns against in 2017 over two games -- next Sunday afternoon in an NFC wild-card home showdown.