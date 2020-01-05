Saints' Alvin Kamara: Compiles 55 yards in overtime loss

Kamara carried seven times for 21 yards and a touchdown and brought in eight of nine targets for 34 yards in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Kamara concluded the season with his third straight game with a touchdown, dating to Week 16 of the regular season, though his numbers were a bit of a letdown. The third-year back managed 1,330 total yards and six total touchdowns -- career lows -- but it's encouraging for fantasy owners that this is his floor. The Tennessee product hauled in 81 receptions for the third straight season and has established himself as a premier dual-threat back. He has one year left on his rookie deal, and with Michael Thomas' massive payday last off-season, Kamara may be eyeing a new contract sooner than later.