The Saints listed Kamara (knee) as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.
Since Tuesday is likely to be the Saints' most rigorous practice session of the week with the team facing a quick turnaround for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Bills, Kamara's inability to take any reps suggests he'll be in line for a third straight absence Thursday. Before giving Kamara a designation this week, the Saints will see what both he and Mark Ingram (knee) are able to do during Wednesday's workout. Ingram wasn't able to take any reps during Tuesday's practice either, leaving Tony Jones and special-teams contributor Dwayne Washington as the healthy backs on the New Orleans roster.
