Kamara rushed 10 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and hauled in six of seven targets for 84 yards and another score in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Buccaneers. He also lost a fumble.

The versatile rookie made his presence felt once again, leading the Saints in receiving yardage while posting his best reception total since Week 4. Kamara also logged a rushing touchdown for the second straight week and posted scores through both the ground and air in the same game for the first time as a pro. The 22-year-old has proven to be the ideal complement to workhorse back Mark Ingram and has quickly developed into one of the best pass-catching backs in the league. He'll look to continue his impressive rookie season versus the Bills in Week 10.