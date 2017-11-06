Saints' Alvin Kamara: Contributes 152 total yards in win
Kamara rushed 10 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and hauled in six of seven targets for 84 yards and another score in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Buccaneers. He also lost a fumble.
The versatile rookie made his presence felt once again, leading the Saints in receiving yardage while posting his best reception total since Week 4. Kamara also logged a rushing touchdown for the second straight week and posted scores through both the ground and air in the same game for the first time as a pro. The 22-year-old has proven to be the ideal complement to workhorse back Mark Ingram and has quickly developed into one of the best pass-catching backs in the league. He'll look to continue his impressive rookie season versus the Bills in Week 10.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores touchdown in Week 8 win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Produces 107 total yards•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 87 yards•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Could pick up extra snaps after Peterson trade•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Force in passing game Sunday•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Finds end zone in win over Panthers•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...