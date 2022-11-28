Kamara was limited to 13 rushing yards on seven carries and 37 receiving yards on six receptions (seven targets) in Sunday's 13-0 loss to the 49ers. He also lost two fumbles.

Kamara coughed up the ball on the Saints' first and last offensive drives, effectively hamstringing the offense in a winnable contest. The latter fumble was especially tough to swallow for fantasy owners, as the ball was punched out at the goal line as the back was fighting for a potential touchdown. To add insult to injury for Kamara's fantasy managers, the star player was seen being treated in the medical tent following the aforementioned play, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. The 27-year-old remained in pads and returned to the sidelines for the final couple minutes of garbage time. It wouldn't be surprising to see Kamara pop up on the injury report this week ahead of next Monday's tilt against the Buccaneers.