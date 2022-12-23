New Orleans could lean more heavily on the Kamara-led ground attack in Saturday's game against the Browns due to a forecast in Cleveland that includes frigid temperatures and sustained winds of almost 30 miles per hour, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

With 32 pass attempts per game, the Saints have already ranked in the bottom half of the league this season, but the poor weather and the absence of two key receivers in Chris Olave (hamstring) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) could prompt New Orleans to skew even more run-heavy than usual. Moreover, the Browns defense has proven to be more vulnerable against the run, as the unit surrenders 133.1 rushing yards per game, tied for the eighth-worst mark in the league. Coming off a 21-carry, 91-yard effort in the Week 15 win over the Falcons, Kamara should be busy again Saturday, as should Taysom Hill. Though he's listed as a tight end, Hill essentially served as the primary backup to Kamara last week, as he carried seven times for 30 yards in addition to throwing for 80 yards and a touchdown on two pass attempts.