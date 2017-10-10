Saints' Alvin Kamara: Could pick up extra snaps after Peterson trade
Kamara could earn a slightly larger workload out of the Saints' backfield after New Orleans traded Adrian Peterson to Arizona on Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Because of the value Saints head coach places on the versatility in his running backs, Mark Ingram and Kamara, both of whom are superior pass catchers than Peterson, had already outpaced the 2012 NFL MVP in snaps through the team's first four games. Peterson nonetheless still picked up 27 carries across those contests, so his departure should open up a few additional touches per game for both Ingram and Kamara, raising their overall fantasy ceilings.
