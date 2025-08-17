Kamara is in uniform and participating in pre-game warmups ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Jackson notes that Kamara also suited up prior to the Saints' preseason opener against the Chargers but didn't end up playing. Even if Kamara does play, he'll likely be limited to one or two offensive series, leaving the bulk of the backfield snaps to Kendre Miller, Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.