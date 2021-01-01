Kamara's eligibility for the wild-card round of the playoffs could depend on whether the Saints are scheduled to play Saturday (Jan. 9) or Sunday (Jan. 10), Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With two tests for COVID-19 coming back positive, Kamara can't play in Sunday's game against the Panthers. He won't be eligible for a game until 10 days after Dec. 31 -- when he initially tested positive -- and that's only if he remains asymptomatic and receives medical clearance. There is some chance the Saints won't even play in the first round of the playoffs, but it requires three games going in their favor to create a three-way tie at 12-4 atop the NFC.