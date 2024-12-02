Kamara rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries while catching four of six targets for seven receiving yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams.

Kamara churned out his third 100-plus yard rushing effort of the season on a healthy mark of 4.9 yards per carry. Inversely, the versatile back was held in check on all four of his receptions, leading to his worst performance as a receiver through 12 games. The 28-year-old's scoreless streak also reached six games, which has somewhat dampened the fantasy stud's value as the season chugs along. All that said, Kamara continues to provide strong fantasy numbers for a team that continues to drop in the standings. The same can be expected in a road tilt against the Giants next Sunday.