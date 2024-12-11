Kamara didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's unclear if Kamara's ailment is something that may place him in danger of missing time, but his activity level Thursday and Friday likely will be telling for his potential to suit up Sunday against the Commanders. In two games since the Saints' Week 12 bye, he's tallied 49 touches for 198 yards from scrimmage and no TDs, so there would be plenty of work for Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams if Kamara is inhibited or sidelined this weekend.