Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Kamara picked up a rib issue during Sunday's win over Atlanta, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

While dealing with the issue, Kamara still rushed nine times for 39 yards and hauled in three of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's win. It wasn't the superstar running back's prototypical production, but he didn't appear too limited either. Allen said Monday, "I think he's going to be fine." Either way, it's certainly something worth monitoring ahead of Week 2.