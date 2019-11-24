Saints' Alvin Kamara: Delivers in passing game

Kamara ran for 54 yards on 11 carries and caught all nine of his targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 34-31 win against the Panthers.

Those who selected Kamara over Christian McCaffrey in fantasy drafts this past summer are still kicking themselves. Though the third-year back hasn't been quite as dominant as his NFC South counterpart through 12 weeks of the 2019 campaign, Kamara continues to churn out excellent fantasy performances by virtue of his pass-catching acumen. Kamara has not exceeded 75 rushing yards in any game since accounting for 97 yards in the season opener against Houston, but he's averaged an amazing eight receptions per game over his past five appearances, after compiling just five catches per game Weeks 1 through 4. He projects to be a top-flight running back option for Week 13, with the Saints taking on a Falcons defense that has conceded 27-plus points in five of its past seven outings.