Kamara said he's "never held out in (his) life" when asked Monday about his recent four-day unexcused absence from practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara avoided questions regarding his negotiations with the Saints about a new contract, affirming that his focus is on Sunday's divisional tilt against the Buccaneers. Additionally, coach Sean Payton said he's "confident that at some point we'll get this [contract] done," but he declined to offer any further details. It doesn't appear as though the three-time Pro Bowler is entertaining the idea of any sort of holdout as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. It has also been reported that Kamara sought treatment for a minor back issue during his previous absence, though he's now resumed fully participating in practice.