Kamara rushed the ball nine times for 30 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. He added three receptions on four targets for 32 yards.

Kamara struggled to get going on the ground, as he matched his lowest carry total of the season and was also held for his fewest yards. He seemed to be getting on track in the second and third quarters when he picked up chunk gains of 10, nine and six yards, but the Saints couldn't stick with the running game due to game script. The bigger disappointment was Kamara's lack of involvement through the air, as his three receptions were his lowest mark since Week 3. Andy Dalton failed to get the Saints' offense on track and only Chris Olave surpassed three receptions in the matchup.