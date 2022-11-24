Kamara was absent from Thursday's session due to an illness, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Kamara wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of the Saints' second practice of Week 12, and the reason for the DNP now is known. He doesn't have much time to get past the bug ahead of Sunday's game at San Francisco, but he at least has one more opportunity to participate in drills Friday before the team potentially gives him a designation. With Mark Ingram (knee) back on the field as limited this week, he could be New Orleans' lead runner Sunday if Kamara is at all inhibited.