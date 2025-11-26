Kamara (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara missed the entire second half of this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons due to a knee injury, and after undergoing an MRI, he's been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. The Saints will post two more practice reports this week, but Friday's version may provide some clarity as it pertains to his status for Sunday's game at Miami. Devin Neal is lined up to lead New Orleans' backfield if Kamara is limited or sidelined for Week 13 action.