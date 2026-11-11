Kamara (rest/back) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

The Saints backfield is in a bit of flux at the moment, with Kamara and CJ Donaldson (shoulder) logging DNPs on Wednesday and Travis Etienne (hamstring) closing on a return from injured reserve. At the moment, Audric Estime is the healthiest option at the position, and he and Kamara Split the RB reps during this past Sunday's win against the Browns, with Kamara earning a 49 percent share share and turning nine touches into 49 yards from scrimmage, while the former logged 47 percent of the snaps and had 16 touches for 77 total yards and one rushing TD. Kamara was listed with rest and back last Wednesday, so his DNP to start the week likely is more of a veteran rest day than anything.