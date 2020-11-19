Kamara (foot) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Kamara was absent from the start of practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but after being limited in the first session he didn't log any reps at all in the most recent one. Fortunately for Kamara, he has one more practice to prove his health ahead of Sunday's contest against the Falcons. If the Saints ultimately decide to rest Kamara, Latavius Murray is next up for work out of the backfield.