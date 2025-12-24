Kamara (knee/ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara hasn't played since he suffered a sprained MCL in Week 12 and now has just five possible practices left this season to put himself in a position to play again. Fellow RB Devin Neal (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 16 action, when the carry count this past Sunday against the Jets was split between Taysom Hill (12), Audric Estime (five), Evan Hull (five), Tyler Shough (two) and Mason Tipton (one). Kamara has two more chances to practice this week before the Saints potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's contest in Tennessee.