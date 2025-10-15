Kamara (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara was limited in practice all of last week due to an ankle issue but still suited up this past Sunday against the Patriots, handling 62 percent of the snaps and turning 15 touches into 76 yards from scrimmage in that contest. Coach Kellen Moore told Terrell that Kamara will be on a maintenance plan for the injury for the time being, and the fact that the running back was a DNP to begin Week 7 prep doesn't mean the concern got worse, as Moore relayed to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Ultimately, Kamara may need to practice fully by Friday in order to enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's game in Chicago.