Saints' Alvin Kamara: Drops 188 yards, two scores on Rams
Kamara rushed five times for 87 yards and one touchdown while securing all six of his targets for 101 yards and another touchdown during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams.
In the past 25 years, no running back with at least 100 touches has averaged over eight yards per touch, according to NFL Research. Kamara, who's now seen the ball 131 times, is boasting a gaudy 8.35 mark through 11 games. The Tennessee product is truly putting together a prolific rookie campaign, and even outshone starter Mark Ingram on Sunday, though it can't be ignored that game flow dictated a more pass-heavy approach that naturally favors Kamara's strengths. By all likelihood, the Saints will continue to feature both tailbacks in the gameplan moving forward in a way where both Kamara and Ingram see a healthy dose of opportunities on a game-by-game basis. However, next week's matchup with a Panthers team allowing just 3.9 yards per carry figures to work in Kamara's favor.
