Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ends touchdown drought
Kamara rushed 11 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns, grabbing six of seven targets for an additional 30 yards in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.
Kamara broke out of his scoring slump in fashion Sunday, delivering a pair of touchdown runs while racking up over 100 yards from scrimmage in the process. Watching the Tennessee product explode against the Titans had to be a relief for fantasy owners, as Kamara hadn't scored since Week 3 and broke 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 12. He'll look to keep the momentum going in Week 17 against a pedestrian Panthers' run defense.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 89 yards in blowout victory•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season-low output in shootout•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 84 yards in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Delivers in passing game•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Compiles 122 total yards in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Receiving output salvages day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...