Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ends touchdown drought

Kamara rushed 11 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns, grabbing six of seven targets for an additional 30 yards in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Kamara broke out of his scoring slump in fashion Sunday, delivering a pair of touchdown runs while racking up over 100 yards from scrimmage in the process. Watching the Tennessee product explode against the Titans had to be a relief for fantasy owners, as Kamara hadn't scored since Week 3 and broke 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 12. He'll look to keep the momentum going in Week 17 against a pedestrian Panthers' run defense.