Saints' Alvin Kamara: Excels in passing game during Week 1 loss
Kamara rushed eight times for 29 yards and two touchdowns and brought in nine of 12 targets for 112 yards and another score in the Saints' 48-40 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
As had been repeatedly professed by the Saints coaching staff, Kamara's touches were limited, although a surprising game script that saw the Saints have to play in catch-up mode for most of the contest had a lot to do with it as well. The dynamic second-year back did turn in his usual stellar work in the passing game, and he was extremely efficient on a per-touch basis on the ground by finding the end zone twice despite his single-digit carry tally. With what could be much more conventional game flow in Week 2 against the Browns, Kamara could ascend to a 15-to-17 carry workload while still maintaining a solid pass-catching role.
