Kamara temporarily exited Monday's game against the Falcons due to a knee issue but has since returned.

Kamara appeared to hurt his knee in the third quarter and headed to the medical tent. The veteran running back exited the tent, tested out his knee on the sideline, then briefly returned to the tent, but he was able to re-enter the contest before the end of the period. Kamara is serving as New Orleans' lead running back in the absence of Travis Etienne (ankle) and scored his first touchdown of the campaign earlier in Monday's contest.