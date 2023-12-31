Kamara has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara carried 10 times for 45 yards and caught two passes for four yards in the first two quarters of the game but remained in the locker room at halftime to get the ankle injury checked out. The Saints initially listed Kamara as questionable to return shortly after the third quarter started, only for him to be ruled out for the rest of the game shortly thereafter. New Orleans will likely turn to Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill as its primary rushers for the rest of the day.