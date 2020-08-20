When asked if Kamara is expected to "carry a Kamara type load" in 2020, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael acknowledged, "Well, I think that, you know, obviously it's still early. And as we progress along here through the training camp, you know, as we get closer, we'll start putting together some game plans. But obviously, like every year, we expect him to be a big part of those game plans."

After posting career lows in total yards (1,330) and total touchdowns (6) in 2019, it was revealed that Kamara played through an MCL tear. It should be noted that Kamara's touches per game last season were nearly identical to those he posted in 2018, and it was clear that the difference in the two campaigns was a lack of explosiveness and big plays. If he's fully healthy in 2020, Kamara should push for the 1,573 total yards and 11 total touchdowns he averaged in his first two years in the league.