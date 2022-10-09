Kamara (ribs), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kamara has missed two of the last three games, but he's expected to play against Seattle despite being limited at each practice this week. Fantasy managers should still confirm Kamara's status ahead of Sunday's 12:00 PM ET kickoff, especially after the star running back was a late scratch ahead of Week 4. With Latavius Murray and Tony Jones no longer with New Orleans, Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington are in line to serve as the top backups behind Kamara.