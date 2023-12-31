Kamara (illness) is slated to play in Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kamara sat out Friday's practice due to an illness, clouding his status for Week 17. Following Schefter's report, though, Kamara won't be included on the Saints' inactive list that'll be posted about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Thus, there's a good chance he'll handle his typical workload, which has equated to 89 touches for 418 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs in five games since the team's Week 11 bye.