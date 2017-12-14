Saints coach Sean Payton said Thursday that the expectation is for Kamara (concussion) to play Sunday against the Jets.

Kamara already cleared a major hurdle by logging a full practice Wednesday, but there has yet to be concrete news of the back clearing concussion protocol. Payton seems quite confident he will get clearance, but fantasy owners should stay tuned for an official announcement before deploying the back in the playoffs.

