Kamara (illness) posted a message on his official Twitter account Thursday that appears to indicate he's on track for Sunday's wild-card round against the Bears.

Kamara missed the Saints' season-finale against the Panthers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of testing positive for the virus, and though he currently remains on the reserve list, it appears that the star running back expects to be available versus Chicago. Sunday morning appears to represent the earliest possible date that Kamara could return to the team, given that he would not have been eligible to play had the Saints' wild-card game been scheduled for Saturday, so a final word on his status will likely still come down to the wire. Latavius Murray would stand to handle the bulk of New Orleans' backfield reps if Kamara were unable to gain full clearance.